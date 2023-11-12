Should you wager on Jaylen Warren getting into the end zone in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Warren has 263 yards on 56 carries (32.9 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Warren also averages 26.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 29 passes for 209 yards.

Warren has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0

