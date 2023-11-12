Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has a favorable matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-most rushing yards in the league, 124 per game.

In the ground game, Warren has carried the ball 56 times for 263 yards (32.9 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Warren has also reeled in 29 passes for 209 yards (26.1 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Warren and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warren vs. the Packers

Warren vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games The Packers have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Warren will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense this week. The Packers give up 124 yards on the ground per contest.

The Packers have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up seven this season (0.9 per game).

Watch Steelers vs Packers on Fubo!

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Warren with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Warren Rushing Insights

So far this season, Warren has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

The Steelers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.

His team has attempted 194 rushes this season. He's handled 56 of those carries (28.9%).

Warren has one rushing touchdown this year in eight games played.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

He has four red zone carries for 23.5% of the team share (his team runs on 40.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of eight games this season.

Warren has been targeted on 35 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He has 209 receiving yards on 35 targets to rank 109th in NFL play with 6.0 yards per target.

Having played eight games this year, Warren has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.