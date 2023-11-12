Will Jamison Crowder find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has totaled 139 yards receiving (17.4 per game) and one TD, hauling in 13 balls out of 15 targets this year.

In one of three games this season, Crowder has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0

