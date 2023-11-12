Will Jahan Dotson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jahan Dotson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Check out Dotson's stats below.
Dotson's season stats include 360 yards on 34 receptions (10.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times.
Jahan Dotson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Personal
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week:
- Curtis Samuel (LP/toe): 35 Rec; 332 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Dotson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|34
|360
|77
|3
|10.6
Dotson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|7
|5
|40
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|9
|4
|27
|1
|Week 5
|Bears
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|5
|43
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|8
|108
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|8
|4
|69
|1
