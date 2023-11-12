Player props are listed for Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball, among others, when the New York Knicks host the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 12:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 9.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.0 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than Sunday's over/under.

Ball, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Gordon Hayward's 14.7-point scoring average is 3.8 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 8.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (22.5).

He has grabbed 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Randle's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

The 20.0 points Jalen Brunson scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Sunday (24.5).

He collects 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brunson has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

He makes 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

