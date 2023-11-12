With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Diontae Johnson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has reeled in 23 passes (35 targets) for 302 yards (75.5 per game), and he has one TD this year.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1

