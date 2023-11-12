Based on our computer model, the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Washington Commanders when they square off at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks are putting up 21.4 points per game offensively this season (17th in NFL), and they are allowing 21.9 points per game (22nd) on the defensive side of the ball. The Commanders rank 17th in total yards per game (332.1), but they've been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 368.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-6) Over (44.5) Seahawks 27, Commanders 19

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has compiled a 4-4-1 record against the spread this year.

The Commanders have covered the spread once this season (1-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Washington games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 41.1 points per game, a 3.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Seattle is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have been favored by 6 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Seattle games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Seahawks games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 21.4 21.9 23.5 21.8 19.3 22 Washington 21.2 27.2 18.5 32.8 23.4 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.