When the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Allen Robinson II hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's stat line shows 19 catches for 154 yards. He puts up 19.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 30 occasions.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0

