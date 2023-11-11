West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-530
|+390
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- West Virginia has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Oklahoma is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 12.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
