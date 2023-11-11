The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) host a Big 12 clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma ranks 79th in total defense this season (382.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 490.0 total yards per game. In terms of total yards, West Virginia ranks 44th in the FBS (419.4 total yards per game) and 62nd on the other side of the ball (366.8 total yards allowed per game).

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma 419.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.0 (10th) 366.8 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.4 (71st) 218.0 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.2 (39th) 201.4 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (10th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (6th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia this season. He has 1,545 passing yards (171.7 per game) while completing 53% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 427 yards (47.4 ypg) on 76 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 414 receiving yards (46.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 catches on 43 targets with one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has collected 305 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Hudson Clement's 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 298 yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 2,646 yards passing for Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and throwing 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 287 rushing yards (31.9 ypg) on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has 444 rushing yards on 84 carries with six touchdowns.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (34.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq's 547 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 33 receptions and two touchdowns.

Drake Stoops has put up a 528-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes on 66 targets.

Nic Anderson has hauled in 20 grabs for 497 yards, an average of 55.2 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

