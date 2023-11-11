When the Oklahoma Sooners play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Sooners will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers' ATS record is 5-3-0 this year.

West Virginia is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Mountaineers' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the West Virginia this year is 8.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Sooners have six wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 11.5 points or more so far this season, the Oklahoma went 5-1 against the spread.

There have been five Sooners games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The average total for Oklahoma games this season has been 61, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Mountaineers vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 39.9 19.8 45.5 15 35.8 22 West Virginia 31.4 24.3 32.8 18.2 29.8 32

