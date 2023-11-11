After two rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Emily Kristine Pedersen leads (-12). Watch the third round unfold from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

How to Watch the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards

Par 70/6,349 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Emily Kristine Pedersen 1st -12 63-65 Minami Katsu 2nd -10 63-67 Thidapa Suwannapura 3rd -9 66-65 Muni He 4th -8 65-67 Wichanee Meechai 4th -8 66-66

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Notable Pairings & Tee Times

