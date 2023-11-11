The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Crosby stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

