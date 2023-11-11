Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 11?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- In six of 12 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 43 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
