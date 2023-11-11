The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Smith has averaged 15:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 12 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in six of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In four of 12 games this year, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Smith goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Smith has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 2 11 Points 1 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.