Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Sabres on November 11, 2023
Player props are available for Jake Guentzel and Jeff Skinner, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info
|Penguins vs. Sabres Prediction
|Penguins vs. Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (15 total points), having registered five goals and 10 assists.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Sidney Crosby has totaled 14 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|11
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Evgeni Malkin's season total of 14 points has come from seven goals and seven assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 14 games for Buffalo add up to 13 total points on the season.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Casey Mittelstadt has racked up 12 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and nine assists.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.