The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at home on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-165) Sabres (+140) 7 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won three of their eight games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (37.5%).

Pittsburgh has a 2-3 record (winning 40.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Penguins have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in six of 12 games this season.

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 42 (16th) Goals 44 (12th) 34 (7th) Goals Allowed 43 (17th) 6 (23rd) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 7 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (13th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins offense's 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

The Penguins are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 34 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +8.

