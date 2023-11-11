Penguins vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at home on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-165)
|Sabres (+140)
|7
|Penguins (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won three of their eight games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (37.5%).
- Pittsburgh has a 2-3 record (winning 40.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Penguins have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in six of 12 games this season.
Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs. Sabres Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|42 (16th)
|Goals
|44 (12th)
|34 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|43 (17th)
|6 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (26th)
|7 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (13th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins offense's 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Penguins are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 34 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +8.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.