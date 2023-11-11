The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-1) at PPG Paints Arena. The game on Saturday, November 11 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Pick Em

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (6-6 overall) have a 1-0-1 record in games that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh is 1-1-0 (two points) in its two games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Penguins scored just one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals in seven games (5-2-0, 10 points).

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 (six points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents three times, winning each game (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 8th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.07 15th 3rd 34.4 Shots 28.3 26th 10th 29.4 Shots Allowed 30.1 13th 23rd 17.14% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 11th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 85.45% 9th

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

