How to Watch the Penguins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 11, with the Penguins victorious in three straight games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT to see the Sabres attempt to defeat the Penguins.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 34 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Penguins' 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|12
|5
|10
|15
|6
|8
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|12
|7
|7
|14
|11
|6
|62.1%
|Evgeni Malkin
|12
|7
|7
|14
|11
|14
|54.7%
|Bryan Rust
|12
|7
|5
|12
|8
|7
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|12
|2
|9
|11
|8
|5
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres give up 3.1 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the league.
- With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league's 12th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jeff Skinner
|14
|7
|6
|13
|7
|11
|45.8%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|14
|3
|9
|12
|9
|11
|42.2%
|Tage Thompson
|14
|6
|6
|12
|1
|11
|42.8%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|14
|3
|8
|11
|11
|10
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|14
|6
|4
|10
|5
|4
|20%
