The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, November 11, with the Penguins victorious in three straight games.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT to see the Sabres attempt to defeat the Penguins.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 34 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Penguins' 42 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 16th in the league.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 12 5 10 15 6 8 0% Sidney Crosby 12 7 7 14 11 6 62.1% Evgeni Malkin 12 7 7 14 11 14 54.7% Bryan Rust 12 7 5 12 8 7 - Erik Karlsson 12 2 9 11 8 5 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.1 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the league.

With 44 goals (3.1 per game), the Sabres have the league's 12th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players