Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every MWC team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Fresno State

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-1 | 9-1 Odds to Win MWC: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: W 37-30 vs Boise State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ San Jose State

@ San Jose State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. UNLV

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win MWC: +1500

+1500 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 56-14 vs New Mexico

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10

10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Air Force

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MWC: -125

-125 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 23-3 vs Army

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Hawaii

@ Hawaii Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

4. San Jose State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MWC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 35-0 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Fresno State

Fresno State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Boise State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Odds to Win MWC: +350

+350 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 37-30 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

6. Wyoming

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win MWC: +2200

+2200 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 24-15 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UNLV

@ UNLV Game Time: 10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10

10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 32-24 vs San Diego State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Colorado State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

3-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win MWC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 24-15 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: San Diego State

San Diego State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. San Diego State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

3-6 | 2-8 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 32-24 vs Utah State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Colorado State

@ Colorado State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Nevada

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 27-14 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Utah State

@ Utah State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Hawaii

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-10

3-7 | 2-10 Odds to Win MWC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 27-14 vs Nevada

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. New Mexico

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win MWC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 56-14 vs UNLV

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Boise State

@ Boise State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

