A pair of Big Ten teams square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Golden Gophers are favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Purdue matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Minnesota vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-1)
|47.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-1.5)
|47.5
|-118
|-102
Minnesota vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Purdue has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Boilermakers have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Minnesota & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Minnesota
|To Win the Big Ten
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
