On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Matt Nieto going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Nieto stats and insights

Nieto has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Nieto has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

