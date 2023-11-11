Sun Belt opponents match up when the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-3) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Georgia Southern ranks 28th in total offense (441.1 yards per game) and 89th in total defense (394.3 yards allowed per game) this year. With 22.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 97th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, allowing 28.4 points per game.

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Marshall vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Marshall Georgia Southern 359.1 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (34th) 381.8 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (79th) 124.9 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.4 (90th) 234.2 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.7 (11th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 1,948 yards on 186-of-287 passing with eight touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (19.6 ypg) on 102 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rasheen Ali is his team's leading rusher with 149 carries for 767 yards, or 85.2 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Ali has also chipped in with 19 catches for 155 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Payne has taken 48 carries and totaled 182 yards.

Caleb Coombs has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 273 (30.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons has caught 23 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (26.6 per game).

Jayden Harrison's 30 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 2,651 yards (294.6 ypg) on 257-of-388 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has carried the ball 123 times for a team-high 750 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has carried the ball 50 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 72 catches for 732 yards (81.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has caught 51 passes for 554 yards (61.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Dalen Cobb has compiled 25 grabs for 353 yards, an average of 39.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

