The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Jake Guentzel, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Guentzel are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jake Guentzel vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is +3.

Guentzel has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Guentzel has a point in nine of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Guentzel has an assist in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Guentzel goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 15 Points 4 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.