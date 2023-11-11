When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jake Guentzel light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 43 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

