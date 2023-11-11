Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Two of college football's strongest scorers clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) bring the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-10.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
Week 11 Odds
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Ole Miss has put together a 5-2-1 ATS record so far this season.
Georgia & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|Georgia
|To Win the National Champ.
|+250
+250
|To Win the SEC
|-250
-250
|Ole Miss
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
+10000
