Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (6-3) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Warriors matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSOH
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-4.5)
|223.5
|-165
|+135
|FanDuel
|Warriors (-4)
|222.5
|-178
|+150
Cavaliers vs Warriors Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +43 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.9 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 110.1 per contest (10th in the league).
- The Cavaliers' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.6 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 112.1 per outing (14th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 223.5 points per game, the same as this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 222.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Golden State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this year.
Cavaliers and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+1000
|-
|Warriors
|+1200
|+650
|-
