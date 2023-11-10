The Monmouth Hawks (0-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Mountaineers had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents made.

West Virginia went 12-1 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hawks finished 288th.

Last year, the 76.0 points per game the Mountaineers scored were just 1.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (74.7).

West Virginia had a 16-3 record last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison

West Virginia put up 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than in road games (74.6).

West Virginia averaged 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule