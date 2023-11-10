UNLV vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 10
The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 10:45 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
UNLV vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-3.5)
|51.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-4.5)
|51.5
|-184
|+152
Week 11 Odds
UNLV vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Rebels have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this year.
- The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
UNLV & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|UNLV
|To Win the MWC
|+1500
|Bet $100 to win $1500
|Wyoming
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+2200
|Bet $100 to win $2200
