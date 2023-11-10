Marshall vs. Radford: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) host the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Marshall vs. Radford Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Marshall Betting Records & Stats
- Marshall covered 18 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Marshall's .621 ATS win percentage (18-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Radford's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).
Marshall vs. Radford Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marshall
|81.8
|151.1
|71.3
|136.1
|150.6
|Radford
|69.3
|151.1
|64.8
|136.1
|135.3
Additional Marshall Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd put up were 17.0 more points than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
- Marshall went 18-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Marshall vs. Radford Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marshall
|18-11-0
|15-14-0
|Radford
|14-14-0
|13-15-0
Marshall vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marshall
|Radford
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-3
|9-5
|Away Record
|7-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
