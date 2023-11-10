The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) host the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at Colonial Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Marshall vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall covered 18 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Marshall's .621 ATS win percentage (18-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Radford's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).

Marshall vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 81.8 151.1 71.3 136.1 150.6 Radford 69.3 151.1 64.8 136.1 135.3

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Last year, the 81.8 points per game the Thundering Herd put up were 17.0 more points than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).

Marshall went 18-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall last season when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Marshall vs. Radford Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 18-11-0 15-14-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Marshall vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Radford 15-2 Home Record 10-3 9-5 Away Record 7-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

