West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Marion County, West Virginia this week? We've got you covered.
Marion County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lincoln High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marion, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Herbert Hoover High School at East Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
