The Washington Wizards (2-5) are welcoming in the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) for a matchup of Southeast Division foes at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Wizards average 119.3 points per game (fifth in the league) while giving up 126.9 per contest (30th in the NBA). They have a -53 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Hornets are being outscored by 6.8 points per game, with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (ninth in NBA), and give up 123.1 per contest (28th in league).

The teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 250 points per game combined, 8.5 more points than the total for this contest.

Washington has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Hornets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +30000 - Wizards +100000 +30000 -

