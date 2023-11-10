West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison County, West Virginia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Harrison County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
George Washington High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at North Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marion, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
