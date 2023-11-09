Oddsmakers have set player props for Adrian Kempe, Jake Guentzel and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 14 points (1.3 per game), with four goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 19:45 per game).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evgeni Malkin has amassed 13 points this season, with seven goals and six assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby is among the leading scorers on the team with 12 total points (six goals and six assists).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 1 1 11 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 19:18 per game.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Kevin Fiala has 13 points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding 12 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0

