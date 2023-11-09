The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at home on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-125) Penguins (+105) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been listed as an underdog three times this season, and won twice.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh has played five games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 51 (2nd) Goals 38 (15th) 32 (8th) Goals Allowed 31 (5th) 11 (9th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 6 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins have scored 38 goals this season (3.4 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Penguins are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 31 goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.

Their +7 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.