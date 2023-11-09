Penguins vs. Kings November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala and the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.
Penguins vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Kings (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel has recorded 10 assists and four goals in 11 games. That's good for 14 points.
- Malkin is a top scorer for Pittsburgh, with 13 total points this season. In 11 contests, he has netted seven goals and provided six assists.
- This season, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby has 12 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and six assists (third).
- In the crease, Magnus Hellberg has a .929 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 26 total saves, while allowing two goals (2.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Pittsburgh this season.
Kings Players to Watch
- Adrian Kempe has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, collecting 14 points in 12 games.
- Fiala has chipped in with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).
- Anze Kopitar has posted seven goals and six assists for Los Angeles.
- Pheonix Copley (1-0-1) has a 5.0 goals against average and a .788% save percentage (66th in league).
Penguins vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|2nd
|4.25
|Goals Scored
|3.45
|9th
|6th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|2.82
|7th
|9th
|32.7
|Shots
|35.7
|1st
|7th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|9th
|14th
|20.75%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|19th
|9th
|85.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.08%
|12th
