How to Watch the Penguins vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Having taken four in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Kings and the Penguins square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Kings Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 2.8 goals per game (31 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|11
|4
|10
|14
|6
|8
|0%
|Evgeni Malkin
|11
|7
|6
|13
|11
|14
|55.2%
|Sidney Crosby
|11
|6
|6
|12
|11
|5
|62.3%
|Bryan Rust
|11
|6
|5
|11
|7
|7
|-
|Reilly Smith
|11
|6
|5
|11
|4
|5
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 32 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Kings score the second-most goals in the league (51 total, 4.2 per game).
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|12
|5
|9
|14
|1
|5
|100%
|Anze Kopitar
|12
|7
|6
|13
|3
|4
|55.7%
|Kevin Fiala
|12
|1
|12
|13
|6
|5
|16.7%
|Trevor Moore
|12
|7
|5
|12
|5
|7
|25%
|Quinton Byfield
|12
|2
|9
|11
|1
|5
|38.5%
