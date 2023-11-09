Having taken four in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT to watch as the Kings and the Penguins square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Penguins vs Kings Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 2.8 goals per game (31 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 11 4 10 14 6 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 11 7 6 13 11 14 55.2% Sidney Crosby 11 6 6 12 11 5 62.3% Bryan Rust 11 6 5 11 7 7 - Reilly Smith 11 6 5 11 4 5 -

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 32 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Kings score the second-most goals in the league (51 total, 4.2 per game).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players