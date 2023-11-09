Penguins vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 9
As they get ready to take on the Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) on Thursday, November 9 at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Tristan Jarry
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the league.
- Pittsburgh has one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game), fifth in the league.
- They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +7.
Kings Season Insights
- Los Angeles' 51 total goals (4.2 per game) make it the second-highest scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +19.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-130)
|Penguins (+105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.