Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 9?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Marcus Pettersson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Pettersson has zero points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
