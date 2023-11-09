Can we anticipate Lars Eller scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

  • Eller has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • Eller has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

