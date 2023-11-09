Kris Letang Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings - November 9
The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Kris Letang, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Looking to wager on Letang's props? Here is some information to help you.
Kris Letang vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Letang Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.
- Letang has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Letang has a point in six of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Letang has an assist in five of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Letang has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Letang Stats vs. the Kings
- The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|11
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
