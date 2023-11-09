The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel among them, face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Guentzel's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake Guentzel vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Guentzel has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In eight of 11 games this season, Guentzel has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Guentzel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Guentzel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

