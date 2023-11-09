On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Evgeni Malkin going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In six of 11 games this season, Malkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

