According to our computer projections, the Toledo Rockets will take down the Eastern Michigan Eagles when the two teams match up at The Glass Bowl on Wednesday, November 8, which starts at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-18.5) Under (46.5) Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets a 90.9% chance to win.

The Rockets have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Toledo has not covered a spread when they are at least 18.5-point favorites (0-2).

This year, four of the Rockets' eight games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 46.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Toledo games thus far this season.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Eastern Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season.

Eagles games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Eastern Michigan games this year have averaged an over/under of 46.4 points, 0.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rockets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.4 19.3 41.4 19.4 25.8 19.3 Eastern Michigan 18.6 22.3 25 21.8 10.5 23

