Mark Williams' Charlotte Hornets take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Williams put up 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 124-118 loss against the Mavericks.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114.4 points per game last year made the Wizards the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Wizards allowed 43 rebounds per contest last season, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards conceded 24.8 per game last season, ranking them seventh in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Wizards were ranked ninth in the NBA last year, giving up 12 makes per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 17 9 8 0 0 2 0

