The Washington Wizards (1-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (2-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 124 - Wizards 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 2.5)

Hornets (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-5.1)

Hornets (-5.1) Pick OU: Over (240.5)



Over (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.9

Both the Hornets and the Wizards have covered the spread 50% of the time this season, resulting in a 3-3-0 ATS record for the Hornets and a 3-3-0 record for the Wizards.

Charlotte hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 40% of the time.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Charlotte does it less often (66.7% of the time) than Washington (83.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 0-5, while the Hornets are 0-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets' defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 121.7 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more effective, scoring 116.3 points per game (12th-ranked in league).

With 43.2 boards per game, Charlotte ranks 18th in the NBA. It gives up 43.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Hornets are averaging 26.8 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 13.8 turnovers per game, Charlotte ranks 10th in the NBA. It forces 14.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

When it comes to threes, the Hornets have been inefficient, as they rank worst in the league in three-pointers made (8.8 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.