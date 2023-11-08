The Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -135) 10.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 14.3 points Ball has scored per game this season is 11.2 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's year-long assist average -- 9.0 per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (10.5).

Ball's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -135) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 3.8 lower than Wednesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 5.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Hayward's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (5.5).

Hayward, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.7 points Tyus Jones has scored per game this season is 2.2 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (11.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (6.5).

Jones' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.