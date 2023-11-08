The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) are home in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MNMT

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists.

Per game, P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per contest.

Gordon Hayward posted 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Last season, Nick Richards averaged 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He sank 62.9% of his shots from the floor.

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole collected 20.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists last year, shooting 43.0% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points, 3.7 assists and 7.3 boards.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points last season, plus 5.2 assists and 2.5 boards.

Deni Avdija put up 9.2 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Daniel Gafford posted 9.0 points, 1.1 assists and 5.6 boards.

Hornets vs. Wizards Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Wizards 111.0 Points Avg. 113.2 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 45.7% Field Goal % 48.5% 33.0% Three Point % 35.6%

