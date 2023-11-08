Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Thunder on November 8, 2023
Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Wednesday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).
Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers vs Thunder Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Mobley's 19.0 points per game average is 3.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
- The 28.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday is 6.5 less than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.5 is 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Mitchell's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's prop bet.
- His 4.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|2.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +102)
- The 18.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 6.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He has collected 9.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Strus averages 4.0 assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- The 24.0 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Wednesday.
- He has pulled down 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 7.0 assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -106)
|7.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- Chet Holmgren has recorded 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.
- His per-game rebound average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
