Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others are listed when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Wednesday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSOH

BSOK and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Mobley's 19.0 points per game average is 3.5 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 28.5-point total set for Donovan Mitchell on Wednesday is 6.5 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.5 is 2.0 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Mitchell's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's prop bet.

His 4.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +102)

The 18.7 points Max Strus scores per game are 6.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has collected 9.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Strus averages 4.0 assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Strus has knocked down 4.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 24.0 points Gilgeous-Alexander scores per game are 4.5 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He has pulled down 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 7.0 assists, 1.5 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren has recorded 15.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's 2.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

