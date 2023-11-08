Caris LeVert plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 115-104 win over the Warriors, LeVert had eight points and two steals.

In this article we will look at LeVert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-110)

Over 12.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-125)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder were the worst team in the league last season, giving up 46.6 rebounds per game.

The Thunder gave up 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the NBA last year, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Caris LeVert vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 31 17 2 2 3 1 1

