How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Greyhounds scored an average of 55.5 points per game last year, 6.0 fewer points than the 61.5 the Mountaineers gave up.
- Loyola (MD) had a 9-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.
- Last year, the Mountaineers averaged just 3.9 more points per game (66.0) than the Greyhounds allowed (62.1).
- West Virginia went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
