The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Greyhounds scored an average of 55.5 points per game last year, 6.0 fewer points than the 61.5 the Mountaineers gave up.
  • Loyola (MD) had a 9-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.
  • Last year, the Mountaineers averaged just 3.9 more points per game (66.0) than the Greyhounds allowed (62.1).
  • West Virginia went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Loyola (MD) - WVU Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
11/19/2023 Youngstown State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.